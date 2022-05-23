Previous
The Bride and her Dad by jamibann
Photo 3126

The Bride and her Dad

I couldn't attend a wedding and not post a photo of the lovely bride and her dad, coming down the 'aisle'. Such a special ceremony under the copper beech trees at Myres Castle.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
gorgeous - she looks so happy
May 24th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@brigette That was the best bit. She just looked overjoyed and delighted throughout the whole event!
May 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot of the two, bubbling with happiness!
May 24th, 2022  
