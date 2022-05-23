Sign up
Photo 3126
The Bride and her Dad
I couldn't attend a wedding and not post a photo of the lovely bride and her dad, coming down the 'aisle'. Such a special ceremony under the copper beech trees at Myres Castle.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
21st May 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
gorgeous - she looks so happy
May 24th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@brigette
That was the best bit. She just looked overjoyed and delighted throughout the whole event!
May 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot of the two, bubbling with happiness!
May 24th, 2022
