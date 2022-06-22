Lone Red Stag on Lochnagar

As we rounded the top of the hill, I saw the antlers first and then gradually the whole deer came into view. It is unusual to see a lone stag, and even more unusual that they don't run off at first 'sniff' of a human. This one sat for ages and allowed me to get closer and closer to him. This was the last decent image I got however, because I suddenly realised, through the lens, that there were a group of four hikers, coming from the other side, who were doing the same thing and I was getting them in my photo - as they were undoubtedly getting me in theirs! It made me laugh.