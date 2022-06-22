Previous
Next
Lone Red Stag on Lochnagar by jamibann
Photo 3156

Lone Red Stag on Lochnagar

As we rounded the top of the hill, I saw the antlers first and then gradually the whole deer came into view. It is unusual to see a lone stag, and even more unusual that they don't run off at first 'sniff' of a human. This one sat for ages and allowed me to get closer and closer to him. This was the last decent image I got however, because I suddenly realised, through the lens, that there were a group of four hikers, coming from the other side, who were doing the same thing and I was getting them in my photo - as they were undoubtedly getting me in theirs! It made me laugh.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, not only the stag but the beautiful layers too. Your narrative really amused me ;-)
June 22nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
A sweeping landscape - no hikers!
June 22nd, 2022  
haskar ace
What a wonderful adventure! He looks like a king in a beautiful landscape.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise