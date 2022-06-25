Previous
Golden Eagle Nest at Glentanar by jamibann
Golden Eagle Nest at Glentanar

For my birthday, I was given a 7-hour hide photography session at Glentanar. I have done this once before, so I knew what I was getting into. 7 hours in a small hide, not allowed to get out, not able to stand up, is quite an experience, but worth every second! I met with the ranger at 3pm, and arrived at the hide, by landrover and on foot, just before 4pm. I got settled in, got the tripod set up and this is one of the first shots I took. 400mm zoom lens and no editing. I was delighted to see the chick so clearly, and I knew that there was another one tucked away on the right. I'm going to be a bore and post a series of photos of my experience, so this is no. 1! I hope you enjoy sharing my day out, even just a little bit! :-)
Issi Bannerman

Kathy A ace
Wow, this is amazing!
June 25th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic photo and what an amazing birthday present.
June 25th, 2022  
Shanne
sounds a stunning day out - and what an amazing shot
June 25th, 2022  
