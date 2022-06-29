Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (5)

Going so soon mum?!



This is the final post of my Golden Eagle shoot last Friday, as it could go on for ever, literally. I took 750 shots, and have managed to whittle it down to 100 or so. I need to do more deleting, but that will do for the moment.



To my delight, mum came in to say goodnight! I do have a few unblurred images of her on the nest, but I just liked this one of her flying off ... like dad, she came in and stayed only 30 seconds. It was at 9.40 pm, and I was just thinking about packing up my things as I was being 'released' from the hide at 10 pm. I took my eye off the ball, so to speak, and missed her arrival, but as the tripod was set up, I didn't miss a few shots of her on the nest and a couple of blurs of her departure!



These 7 hours with the Golden Eagles was an absolute gift and I feel so honoured to have had the good fortune to spend that intimate time with them.