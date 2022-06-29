Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (5)

This is the final post of my Golden Eagle shoot last Friday, as it could go on for ever, literally. I took 750 shots, and have managed to whittle it down to 100 or so. I need to do more deleting, but that will do for the moment.
To my delight, mum came in to say goodnight! I do have a few unblurred images of her on the nest, but I just liked this one of her flying off ... like dad, she came in and stayed only 30 seconds. It was at 9.40 pm, and I was just thinking about packing up my things as I was being 'released' from the hide at 10 pm. I took my eye off the ball, so to speak, and missed her arrival, but as the tripod was set up, I didn't miss a few shots of her on the nest and a couple of blurs of her departure!
These 7 hours with the Golden Eagles was an absolute gift and I feel so honoured to have had the good fortune to spend that intimate time with them.