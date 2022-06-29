Previous
Next
Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (5) by jamibann
Photo 3163

Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (5)

Going so soon mum?!

This is the final post of my Golden Eagle shoot last Friday, as it could go on for ever, literally. I took 750 shots, and have managed to whittle it down to 100 or so. I need to do more deleting, but that will do for the moment.

To my delight, mum came in to say goodnight! I do have a few unblurred images of her on the nest, but I just liked this one of her flying off ... like dad, she came in and stayed only 30 seconds. It was at 9.40 pm, and I was just thinking about packing up my things as I was being 'released' from the hide at 10 pm. I took my eye off the ball, so to speak, and missed her arrival, but as the tripod was set up, I didn't miss a few shots of her on the nest and a couple of blurs of her departure!

These 7 hours with the Golden Eagles was an absolute gift and I feel so honoured to have had the good fortune to spend that intimate time with them.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How absolutely amazing that must have been! Such a wonderful shot of that poor youngster being left alone again. Did the parents ever stay there long enough to keep them company, or was it just a food drop off?
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise