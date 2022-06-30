Sign up
Photo 3164
Blue Daisies
From the Golden Eagles' nest to the garden. I bought these daisies a few weeks ago to put in a container at the back of the house. It seems they are native to the coasts of South Africa. I love their perky, bright nature.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
6
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3370
photos
194
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th June 2022 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this perky POV! FAv
June 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful they are, quite right as to where they come from. They seem to bloom forever around here. Such a lovely shot.
June 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful blue daisies... Love the focus & lighting.
June 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 30th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Oh they are gorgeous. What a lovely colour.
June 30th, 2022
haskar
ace
Looks beautiful. Great light and colours.
June 30th, 2022
