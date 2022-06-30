Previous
Blue Daisies by jamibann
Blue Daisies

From the Golden Eagles' nest to the garden. I bought these daisies a few weeks ago to put in a container at the back of the house. It seems they are native to the coasts of South Africa. I love their perky, bright nature.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre Andresen
Love this perky POV! FAv
June 30th, 2022  
Diana
Oh how beautiful they are, quite right as to where they come from. They seem to bloom forever around here. Such a lovely shot.
June 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney
Beautiful blue daisies... Love the focus & lighting.
June 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 30th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner
Oh they are gorgeous. What a lovely colour.
June 30th, 2022  
haskar
Looks beautiful. Great light and colours.
June 30th, 2022  
