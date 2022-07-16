Previous
Next
Scottish Bluebells by jamibann
Photo 3180

Scottish Bluebells

These pretty wild flowers remind me of my childhood, although I'm not sure why. Maybe because my mum always pointed out wild flowers to me, and knew so many of their names. Today I still remember most of what she told me.

As hubby and I sat by the riverside having our sandwiches on Monday afternoon, I noticed just how many different types and colours of wild flowers surrounded us. Some small, like bird's foot trefoil and milkwort, some large, like dandelion and the harebell. When I mentioned this to hubby, he could see about 3 different species ... when I counted, there were at least 14! Don't you just love nature?!
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, wonderful focus and dof. Such a great narrative too, nature is amazing :-)
July 16th, 2022  
julia ace
Lovely shot.. A wild flower I don't know. Simple things often bring those memories flooding back..
July 16th, 2022  
Dianne
What a sweet image.
July 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Seem to only have one flower per stem - not quite like the known bluebell but maybe in Scotland - what you see is what you get!
July 16th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image and a lovely narrative. I love it when things bring wonderful memories back! Well done for remembering what your mum taught you!
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise