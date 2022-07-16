Scottish Bluebells

These pretty wild flowers remind me of my childhood, although I'm not sure why. Maybe because my mum always pointed out wild flowers to me, and knew so many of their names. Today I still remember most of what she told me.



As hubby and I sat by the riverside having our sandwiches on Monday afternoon, I noticed just how many different types and colours of wild flowers surrounded us. Some small, like bird's foot trefoil and milkwort, some large, like dandelion and the harebell. When I mentioned this to hubby, he could see about 3 different species ... when I counted, there were at least 14! Don't you just love nature?!