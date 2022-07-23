Previous
Next
Curly Top by jamibann
Photo 3187

Curly Top

This sheep! I went to the coast near Aberdeen with hubby yesterday as he wanted to go mackerel fishing and his usual buddy was otherwise engaged. I went a) because it was a nice day, b) because I knew the coast would be good for photos and c) because I'm not keen for him to be out on the rocks alone. Anyway, we had a lovely morning, but he only caught 3 mackerel!

I thought the birds would be the stars of my show, but in fact it was this sheep. She was a beauty and I spent about an hour with her trying to get her to look up. All her friends gathered around, curious as ever, but she was only interested in grazing. Eventually I got a few nice shots of her!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
"I've just been to the hairdressers! - do you like my ringlets?"
July 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
She's gorgeous and reminds me of goldilocks! What a wonderful close up of this beauty! It must be hot under all that wool, do they get shorn?
July 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh nose pattern
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise