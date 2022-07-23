Curly Top

This sheep! I went to the coast near Aberdeen with hubby yesterday as he wanted to go mackerel fishing and his usual buddy was otherwise engaged. I went a) because it was a nice day, b) because I knew the coast would be good for photos and c) because I'm not keen for him to be out on the rocks alone. Anyway, we had a lovely morning, but he only caught 3 mackerel!



I thought the birds would be the stars of my show, but in fact it was this sheep. She was a beauty and I spent about an hour with her trying to get her to look up. All her friends gathered around, curious as ever, but she was only interested in grazing. Eventually I got a few nice shots of her!