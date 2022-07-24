Sign up
Photo 3188
Meadow Pipit
I think this little bird is a Meadow Pipit, but I'm not sure. There were lots of them down by the beach and in the fields on Friday. Cute little fellows.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
5
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3394
photos
195
followers
113
following
873% complete
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd July 2022 8:09am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
haskar
ace
I also have a problem identifying birds that are particularly similar to a sparrow. If they singing, I recognize it through the application. But if they are quiet, only my friends ornithologists can help me.
July 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. I hope he doesn't stand on the spikes on the wire.
July 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot and lovely details, just look at those talons! Lovely soft background dof.
July 24th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
Superb photography. Love the composition
July 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great depth of field - and nice details.
July 24th, 2022
