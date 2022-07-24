Previous
Meadow Pipit by jamibann
Photo 3188

Meadow Pipit

I think this little bird is a Meadow Pipit, but I'm not sure. There were lots of them down by the beach and in the fields on Friday. Cute little fellows.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

haskar ace
I also have a problem identifying birds that are particularly similar to a sparrow. If they singing, I recognize it through the application. But if they are quiet, only my friends ornithologists can help me.
July 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. I hope he doesn't stand on the spikes on the wire.
July 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot and lovely details, just look at those talons! Lovely soft background dof.
July 24th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
Superb photography. Love the composition
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great depth of field - and nice details.
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
