Previous
Next
Kittiwake at the Coast by jamibann
Photo 3190

Kittiwake at the Coast

Still using Friday's photos. There were lots of kittiwakes nesting on the cliffs. What a noisy bunch!

His nibs is off to fish for mackerel again today, but I declined the offer to accompany him this time. I have other fun things to get done, like cleaning and hoovering and dusting ...
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful scene, love the rocks with those dainty little wildflowers.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise