Photo 3190
Kittiwake at the Coast
Still using Friday's photos. There were lots of kittiwakes nesting on the cliffs. What a noisy bunch!
His nibs is off to fish for mackerel again today, but I declined the offer to accompany him this time. I have other fun things to get done, like cleaning and hoovering and dusting ...
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3396
photos
196
followers
113
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd July 2022 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful scene, love the rocks with those dainty little wildflowers.
July 26th, 2022
