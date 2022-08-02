Previous
No. 100. Ben More Assynt by jamibann
No. 100. Ben More Assynt

Yesterday we clocked up Munros 99 & 100. Today we are waiting on weather. That's the west coast of Scotland for you! A wonderful day yesterday though.
2nd August 2022

Issi Bannerman

