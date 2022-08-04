Previous
Stoer Lighthouse by jamibann
Photo 3199

Stoer Lighthouse

Tuesday was not a day for walking in the high hills, as it was windy and wet. So, instead, we took a walk along the coast to see the Old Man of Stoer (sea stack) and Stoer Lighthouse. A lovely windswept walk and a change from the Munros.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
