Photo 3199
Stoer Lighthouse
Tuesday was not a day for walking in the high hills, as it was windy and wet. So, instead, we took a walk along the coast to see the Old Man of Stoer (sea stack) and Stoer Lighthouse. A lovely windswept walk and a change from the Munros.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
