Ben Hope

Wednesday's weather was better and so we headed off to climb Ben Hope, in the 'hope' of seeing where we were going. That was not to be, but we got some good views on the way down. Instead of taking the same route back down to the start point, we walked off over a lower ridge, which was a good move. There were less people on the way down (it's a popular Munro, being fairly straightforward, and not too long a hike), and we got a lovely viewpoint and waterfall at the end of it. This was taken at our coffee stop on the ridge on the way down, with Ben Hope in the background.