200-400 BC vs 2022 AD

Initially I would have preferred our car not to be in this photo, but then thought it made a rather interesting contrast with the Dun Dornaigal Broch, which is an ancient drystone roundhouse, dating back at least 2,300 years. It is 7m high in places, though when complete it is thought to have been twice as high. You can see the entrance below the triangular lintel. We drove past it on Tuesday on our way from Ben Hope to Ben Klibreck. It's fascinating to think of people living in such a place, all those years ago.