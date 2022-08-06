Previous
200-400 BC vs 2022 AD by jamibann
Photo 3201

200-400 BC vs 2022 AD

Initially I would have preferred our car not to be in this photo, but then thought it made a rather interesting contrast with the Dun Dornaigal Broch, which is an ancient drystone roundhouse, dating back at least 2,300 years. It is 7m high in places, though when complete it is thought to have been twice as high. You can see the entrance below the triangular lintel. We drove past it on Tuesday on our way from Ben Hope to Ben Klibreck. It's fascinating to think of people living in such a place, all those years ago.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
What an amazing find and capture! It sure is hard to believe that people actually lived in there. Great choice of b/w.
August 6th, 2022  
Great Juxtaposition! Gives a great idea of scale
August 6th, 2022  
