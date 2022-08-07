Previous
The Crask Inn by jamibann
The Crask Inn

On Wednesday night, we stayed at this very isolated Inn at the foot of Ben Klibreck in Sutherland. It was a most unusual experience. Five years ago, the Inn was donated by its previous owners to the Scottish Episcopal Church and it still retains a religious role for local residents and guests. It's a four bedroomed Inn, and we were the only people staying there that night. However, a lovely Danish couple came to join us for dinner (they were camping in the garden). They are currently cycling from the most northerly tip of Shetland down to Dover, and had travelled to Shetland from Denmark by boat, rail and bus. No air travel. We had a lovely chat with them at dinner, and over breakfast, and are now in touch through Facebook. I wish them lots of luck in their 3-month adventure. And, for anyone interested, I believe the current management of the Crask Inn are moving on, and there is an up and coming vacancy for innkeeper(s) and warden(s) of the church at The Crask Inn!
ace
@jamibann
