Photo 3203
Ben Klibreck
Munro No. 102. This was taken on Thursday, coming down off Ben Klibreck. It was another mixed bag of weather, but we had clarity on the top, which is always a bonus.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3409
photos
197
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
4th August 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
