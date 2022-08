Mackerel for Tea!

Hubby went off to fish for mackerel with his fishing buddy on Monday. Instead of coastal fishing with a rod, which they usually do from Cove, they went off from Stonehaven harbour in a Canadian Kayak with hand line. Much more successful! They came back with 22 fish each. Our freezer is full, so it'll be mackerel for tea once a week now until the freezer is empty again! Fortunately we both like it - especially smoked.