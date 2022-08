The 5 Cairns on Morrone

We had planned a 30km high level walk/cycle with friends Fi and Pete yesterday, but had to adapt due to the bad weather. So, instead, we headed to Morrone for a shorter walk on a lower hill. Here they are at the 5-cairns. These cairns can be seen on the skyline from Braemar village, and I remember, back in the 60s, helping my mum, dad and aunt rebuild them after someone had decided to knock them all down.