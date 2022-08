Surprise Gift

We received these the other day from our son's girlfriend, Bella. One for me, one for hubby. They arrived on hubby's birthday, but were for both of us. What a lovely surprise, and such pretty little coffee cups, decorated with the Highlan' Coo!



Off to Northern Ireland today to deal with the final elements for the sale of John's dad's house. It will be a tricky few days, but has to be done.