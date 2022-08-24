Sign up
Photo 3219
The Stena Line
Cairnryan to Belfast. A long old day for us on Monday, but we made it to Portadown and spent a very productive day tidying John's dad's garden, yesterday. A similar day ahead today. Lovely mild weather over here. :-)
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
1
0
Diana
ace
What a great shot of your means of transport! Sounds as if you have quite a bit of work to do, at least the weather seems good.
August 24th, 2022
