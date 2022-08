Meet Joe Flanagan!

Joe is our guide for 4 days as we attempt to climb the Cuillins in Skye. He's a great guy - chatty, clever, attentive and above all, he explains all the safety aspects well when it comes to using ropes and abseiling - a first for us. The weather is being very kind so far. My only complaint is that a raven stole my lunch out of my rucksack when we left the rucksacks behind to scale the summit of Sgurr Nan Gillean. 3 new Munros in the bag yesterday and possibly 3 today.