Braemar Gathering in Skye

Thanks to a live streaming link to the Braemar Gathering, we were able to watch parts of it on my i-phone yesterday whilst sitting on a grassy hillock near Dunvegan Castle. That's technology for you! Such a shame that Her Majesty was unable to attend this year, but it was lovely to see Prince Charles & Camilla, and Princess Anne and her husband flying the Royal flag. It must have been a bittersweet moment for them however, attending without the Queen. But I bet she was watching the live link like I was! Maybe not on a grassy hillock, though!