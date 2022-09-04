Previous
Braemar Gathering in Skye by jamibann
Photo 3230

Braemar Gathering in Skye

Thanks to a live streaming link to the Braemar Gathering, we were able to watch parts of it on my i-phone yesterday whilst sitting on a grassy hillock near Dunvegan Castle. That's technology for you! Such a shame that Her Majesty was unable to attend this year, but it was lovely to see Prince Charles & Camilla, and Princess Anne and her husband flying the Royal flag. It must have been a bittersweet moment for them however, attending without the Queen. But I bet she was watching the live link like I was! Maybe not on a grassy hillock, though!
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

