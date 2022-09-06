Sign up
Photo 3232
Gannet
We got a lot of enjoyment out of watching the gannets at Neist Point in Skye on Saturday. Such beautiful, elegant birds.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3438
photos
196
followers
111
following
885% complete
View this month »
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd September 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh lucky you Issi, I LOVE these birds and so would love to see them in their natural habitat!
September 6th, 2022
SandraD
ace
Lovely capture, graceful
September 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Beautiful!
September 6th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great capture!
September 6th, 2022
