Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 RIP

This is not the photograph I intended to post today, but I felt I had to post something to commemorate the passing of our wonderful Queen Elizabeth.



At the time of the Platinum Jubilee, I bought this print of Eleanor Tomlinson's artwork, which became very famous. Lots of you will have seen it. I knew when I bought it, that one day it would be a poignant reminder of the Queen, but somehow I didn't expect it to happen so soon. The original was in colour, but I felt a black and white version was perhaps more appropriate today.



That the Queen was at Balmoral at the time of her passing was especially poignant for me. We drove past last night, on our way home from Braemar, in the darkness and pouring rain, and there were already many cars parked on the soggy verges and people leaving flowers near the castle, despite a heavy police presence.



In 1947, she delivered a speech, promising to devote her whole life, whether it be long or short, to the country and the commonwealth. As it turned out, her life was long, and she served us well for 70 years, right up until two days before her death. Quite an astounding record and an inspiration for all. In my lifetime, I have never known any other Monarch.



May our lovely Queen Rest In Peace.