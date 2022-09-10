Previous
Next
Paddington at Balmoral by jamibann
Photo 3236

Paddington at Balmoral

I hadn't planned on it, as I had a busy day yesterday, but I took advantage of shuttle buses running between Ballater and Balmoral to go and leave a small bunch of flowers in memory of the Queen. This little Paddington Bear who had been left behind amongst the flowers touched me.

It was the strangest of days. Newspapers were sold out, flowers were sold out. The Ballater residents seem to be going around in a state of shock and everyone I met talked about the Queen. The village was full of press photographers, church bells were ringing, and there was a queue at the local church to sign the condolences book.

It seems the Royal Hearse will pass through Ballater tomorrow on its way to Edinburgh. I won't be here, and I feel sorry about that. I'd have liked to wave her off. But onwards and upwards ...

I thought HRH King Charles III made an excellent address to the Nation yesterday.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
A beaut tribute to our Queen is Paddington Bear. Love the pic.
September 10th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is such a lovely photo, it touches me also to see Paddington Bear sitting there.
September 10th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
I noticed that little bear on BBC Scotland reports yesterday. So nice to see your photo. After her 'special tea party with him at the Palace' it made me smile.
I was thinking about you, being a 'local' in the area. It's lovely that the Queen had such a restful place she loved for her last few months and passed away so peacefully there. 💛
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot of this touching scene! The whole world seems to be grieving :-(
September 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise