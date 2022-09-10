Paddington at Balmoral

I hadn't planned on it, as I had a busy day yesterday, but I took advantage of shuttle buses running between Ballater and Balmoral to go and leave a small bunch of flowers in memory of the Queen. This little Paddington Bear who had been left behind amongst the flowers touched me.



It was the strangest of days. Newspapers were sold out, flowers were sold out. The Ballater residents seem to be going around in a state of shock and everyone I met talked about the Queen. The village was full of press photographers, church bells were ringing, and there was a queue at the local church to sign the condolences book.



It seems the Royal Hearse will pass through Ballater tomorrow on its way to Edinburgh. I won't be here, and I feel sorry about that. I'd have liked to wave her off. But onwards and upwards ...



I thought HRH King Charles III made an excellent address to the Nation yesterday.