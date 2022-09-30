Previous
Next
Common Darter by jamibann
Photo 3256

Common Darter

Sitting sunning itself on wooden railings near a small loch at Dinnet yesterday.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Love the pov and focus! Snazzy
September 30th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ooh super fun. He has a little snub nose like a bear!
September 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and spot on focus! What mode did you shoot in Issi?
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise