Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3256
Common Darter
Sitting sunning itself on wooden railings near a small loch at Dinnet yesterday.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3462
photos
199
followers
111
following
892% complete
View this month »
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th September 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the pov and focus! Snazzy
September 30th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ooh super fun. He has a little snub nose like a bear!
September 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and spot on focus! What mode did you shoot in Issi?
September 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close