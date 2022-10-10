Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3266
Last One of the Tree
As Looney Tunes would say ... 'That's all folks'! Moving on to other things now.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3472
photos
197
followers
114
following
894% complete
View this month »
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th October 2022 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Goodness that sure looks like a dangerous job! Hope the stumps landed where they were supposed to! Fabulous action shot.
October 10th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture. Certainly not a job l could do at that height
October 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close