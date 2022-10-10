Previous
Next
Last One of the Tree by jamibann
Photo 3266

Last One of the Tree

As Looney Tunes would say ... 'That's all folks'! Moving on to other things now.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness that sure looks like a dangerous job! Hope the stumps landed where they were supposed to! Fabulous action shot.
October 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture. Certainly not a job l could do at that height
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise