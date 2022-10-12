Meet Margie

I've mentioned this before, but a couple of years back, a lady called Margie called me to put her name down for a golf competition. As she had a Shetland accent, I asked her where she was from, and mentioned that my mum was a Rendall from Shetland. She asked a few more questions and then said, 'you'll be a second cousin of my husband, John'. Her husband's grandmother was my grandfather's sister. Margie and John come to Ballater about 3 times a year for golf, and finally, yesterday, Margie and I got a round together. Margie uses a buggy as she has a bad knee, but she's a lovely golfer and it was such a pleasure to play a round with her in Ballater. It was an even bigger pleasure because the course was quiet and we both played pretty well!



The only down side was that I missed being able to stand outside Station Square and see the King and Queen Consort as they visited Ballater yesterday morning! Margie was delighted that I'd put our round of golf in front of getting a photo of the King ... so I had to, at least, get a photo of Margie, Queen of her golf cart!