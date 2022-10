Dunnottar Castle

I went to Stonehaven yesterday to have lunch at the Tollbooth with friends of 45 years, Jan and Alison. I thought I'd take advantage of being there to pop over and visit Dunnottar Castle, only a couple of km from Stonehaven.



Dunnottar means 'Fort on the shelving slope', and it's a ruined medieval fortress, possibly best known for having been the hiding place of the Scottish Crown Jewels.