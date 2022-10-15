Previous
The Shielin' of Mark by jamibann
The Shielin' of Mark

This cute little bothy, maintained by the Mountain Bothy Association, sits about 5 km from Glen Muick. We'd heard about it, but never walked to it, so yesterday was the day. You'd think it would be obvious, but not so. We needed to navigate to it, as you have to cross a seemingly endless moorland of trackless peat bogs and heather, and it sits tucked away down by a burn that feeds the river Mark. It is hidden from view from the Glen Muick side until you arrive at the water. There was an old bench outside, so I used it to prop up the camera for a quick selfie. Not the best of photos, as the focus is slightly off, but as the weather was closing in, I didn't want to hang about too long.

We now understand better about the father and young son who were stranded in this bothy last winter and had to be helped out by the Mountain Rescue. We couldn't understand it, given that they were within a couple of miles of Loch Muick and a good track home. However, the featureless, boggy moorland all around would have made for extremely difficult navigation in a blizzard!
julia ace
Sounds like a great spot to tramp .. in good weather, wouldn't want to get stranded there..
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Maybe not the best focus but such a delightful image!

I love reading your narratives and you seem to be leading such an exciting life :-)
October 15th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
I love following you on your adventures! What a place to get stranded!
October 15th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A lovely little shelter there & it looks nicely set up for a fire…even has a newish cowl on the chimney pot! Always somewhere different to walk for you two!
October 15th, 2022  
Dianne
No wonder the duo had to be rescued - sounds tricky enough to find in good weather. A nice shot to remember your day out.
October 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I like your narratives even if they do make me feel tired
October 15th, 2022  
