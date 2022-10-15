The Shielin' of Mark

This cute little bothy, maintained by the Mountain Bothy Association, sits about 5 km from Glen Muick. We'd heard about it, but never walked to it, so yesterday was the day. You'd think it would be obvious, but not so. We needed to navigate to it, as you have to cross a seemingly endless moorland of trackless peat bogs and heather, and it sits tucked away down by a burn that feeds the river Mark. It is hidden from view from the Glen Muick side until you arrive at the water. There was an old bench outside, so I used it to prop up the camera for a quick selfie. Not the best of photos, as the focus is slightly off, but as the weather was closing in, I didn't want to hang about too long.



We now understand better about the father and young son who were stranded in this bothy last winter and had to be helped out by the Mountain Rescue. We couldn't understand it, given that they were within a couple of miles of Loch Muick and a good track home. However, the featureless, boggy moorland all around would have made for extremely difficult navigation in a blizzard!