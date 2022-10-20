Previous
Next
Scoping out the Black Spout Gully by jamibann
Photo 3276

Scoping out the Black Spout Gully

Tuesday afternoon's little adventure was a hike up Lochnagar by an alternative route; up the Black Spout Gully. It was a wind free day, so a good oppurtunity for us to do this. Usually when climbing Lochnagar, from the point where hubby is standing we circuit the rim of the Corrie to the summit, which is on the right hand side a little behind the rim - you can't quite see it. On Tuesday however, we headed down into the valley by the loch, and scrambled up the gully you can see straight ahead in the direction hubby is looking. It is the widest of the gullies, but care is still required.

Lochnagar is a popular area for rock climbing, especially in winter, as you can imagine, but there have been lots of accidents here, over the years. We are not climbers, but like a wee scramble from time to time - exercising much caution.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scenery, albeit rather dangerous sounding to me ;-)
October 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
that looks intimidating, but beautiful.
October 20th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous photo...love the colours
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise