Polhollick Suspension Bridge by jamibann
Polhollick Suspension Bridge

Lots of rain off and on at the moment, and so I grabbed a brief moment of afternoon sunshine yesterday to get my steps in. Some nice puddles around for some fun photography.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
Issi Bannerman
Lesley ace
Yes, excellent puddle and reflection. It rained all day here, contrary to the forecast!
October 22nd, 2022  
Mona ace
Puddles are the best part of the rain. Very cool reflection and great subject for this pov. Lots of here too. (Lossiemouth)
October 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the pov what a great shot. fav.
October 22nd, 2022  
julia ace
This is fantastic.. your meet up with @mona65 obviously rubbed off some of her skills..
October 22nd, 2022  
