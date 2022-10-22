Sign up
Photo 3278
Polhollick Suspension Bridge
Lots of rain off and on at the moment, and so I grabbed a brief moment of afternoon sunshine yesterday to get my steps in. Some nice puddles around for some fun photography.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley
ace
Yes, excellent puddle and reflection. It rained all day here, contrary to the forecast!
October 22nd, 2022
Mona
ace
Puddles are the best part of the rain. Very cool reflection and great subject for this pov. Lots of here too. (Lossiemouth)
October 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the pov what a great shot. fav.
October 22nd, 2022
julia
ace
This is fantastic.. your meet up with
@mona65
obviously rubbed off some of her skills..
October 22nd, 2022
