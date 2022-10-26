Previous
Homeward Bound by jamibann
Photo 3282

Homeward Bound

Taken on the way back home from our cycle ride yesterday. The autumn colours really are splendid at the moment.
26th October 2022

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Photo Details

Dorre Andresen
Such a lovely colorful scene
October 26th, 2022  
Diana
I love this wonderful capture and landscape, the trees all look so amazing in their autumnal colours. I also love the two little buildings in the foreground.
October 26th, 2022  
