Photo 3282
Homeward Bound
Taken on the way back home from our cycle ride yesterday. The autumn colours really are splendid at the moment.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre Andresen
ace
Such a lovely colorful scene
October 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful capture and landscape, the trees all look so amazing in their autumnal colours. I also love the two little buildings in the foreground.
October 26th, 2022
