A Foreboding Loch Kinord

I spent the afternoon with dad yesterday, and as I often do, on the way home I went for a walk around Loch Kinord. I was in search of Autumn colours, but the wind and rain had swept many of those away. However, a low-down shot of the loch provided an interesting image of a choppy, foreboding body of water, just as the daylight was disappearing.