Room with a view

This is the view from my hotel room in Esbjerg 'A Place to Go ...'. An interesting hotel in the business district of Esbjerg. An extremely modern and quirky hotel. The best thing about it was the views all round. Here, you can see Maersk Drilling's Jack Up Rig, 'Highlander', waiting on work, I presume. Much further round to the right of the image, about a 2km walk, were the 'Mennesket',on the coastline, just visible from the hotel.