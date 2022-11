Banchory Lodge

I met up with a couple of former colleagues, Wendy and Nancy, for lunch here yesterday. It was so nice to catch up, but we never seem to have enough time.



Banchory Lodge sits on the banks of the River Dee, at the junction of the River Feugh, and is a good halfway meet for me with friends coming out from Aberdeen. It used to be a fishing lodge, but the fishing rights were sold off some time ago.