Welcome Back, Tufty!

There are two of these little beauties in the garden at the moment - they seem to come out when it's wet, looking for easy food. I'm delighted they do.



It's very, very wet today, and it was all of yesterday, too. Lots of people in our village are getting very nervous about the height of the river. SEPA say the height of the Dee will peak between 12 and 3 this afternoon. Fingers crossed that there's no damage to properties.