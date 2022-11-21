Previous
Puddles Galore! by jamibann
Photo 3308

Puddles Galore!

Lots of large puddles on my walk around the 7 bridges yesterday. However, it was lovely to see a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. :-)
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Mary Siegle ace
I love the low point of view! If this is one of the big (big!) puddles, then super photographic use of it!
November 21st, 2022  
