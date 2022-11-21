Sign up
Photo 3308
Puddles Galore!
Lots of large puddles on my walk around the 7 bridges yesterday. However, it was lovely to see a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. :-)
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3514
photos
196
followers
114
following
906% complete
View this month »
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th November 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
I love the low point of view! If this is one of the big (big!) puddles, then super photographic use of it!
November 21st, 2022
