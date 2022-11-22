A Gap in the Clouds

We had a lovely walk yesterday in Gairnside, with the Monday walkers, and saw lots of places of historic interest. This was the view as we waited for everyone to turn up.



The evening before the walk I had emailed the walk leader and said that I'd meet them directly at the start point, as I was going to cycle up (it was only 6km from home, so seemed pointless car pooling when I could cycle). Anyway, when I got up in the morning, I realised how cold it had been overnight and that after all the rain we've had, there would be ice on the small back road I'd need to take. So, sensibly, I left the bike at home, and walked up to meet them. They, of course, didn't know that, and as they arrived at the meet point in their cars, everyone was making comments about the mad cyclist. Made me smile - I'm not daft!