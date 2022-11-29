Previous
Fly Time on Sunday by jamibann
Fly Time on Sunday

I'm running a couple of photos behind myself at the moment, as this was taken on Sunday at our coffee break on the bridge over the Tullich burn, near Ballater. DNT cup, of course, and a piece of Christmas Stollen. Our walks are a little curtailed at the moment as hubby's hand injury from last week turned out to be worse than we'd thought - he's got 3 broken bones at the base of his hand. Having had two x-rays, he's waiting to hear how the consultant plans to deal with it. Appt. in Aberdeen tomorrow will provide us with that information, we hope. In the meantime, we're sticking to straightforward low-level walks, as it's difficult for him to get a jacket off and on, not to mention tying shoelaces, using a map and compass, etc. etc. etc.

We also had some very sad news on Friday, that our brother in law, Paul, was killed in a freak accident whilst he was out on a job for the vehicle recovery service company he worked for. The whole family is in shock as it was just so unexpected and sudden. He was only 65.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Diana ace
Oh how awful, condolences to you and the family Issi! Wishing you strength to get through this difficult time. Lovely shot btw, love the idea of stollen.
November 29th, 2022  
Wylie ace
What an awful time you are having, condolences and thoughts for you and hubby.
November 29th, 2022  
