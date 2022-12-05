Looking over towards the next Munro

On Saturday, we decided that the weather conditions were favourable to bag a couple of Munros (Stob Bàn and Mullach Nan Coirean). So, we started out at 7.30 am with head torches, and finished around 2.30 pm - well before sunset. This was taken around the half way point. You can just make out the path we were about to take on the right hand side of the image, following the crest of the rise. The 2nd Munro peak is just out of image/under low cloud on the far right. No snow to be seen. Winter is coming though, snow forecast for later in the week.