A sprinkling of snow by jamibann
Photo 3326

A sprinkling of snow

We finally got the snow which was being forecast for the north east of Scotland. Unfortunately on a very inconvenient day for me, as I was meant to be driving into Aberdeen for a charity lunch. It was so heavy in the morning that I decided to cancel my attendance at the lunch. Just not worth the risk.

So, I spent the day catching up with Xmas gifts, admin, clearing the paths around the house and driveway (again, hubby not able to ...). It's still dark out there, so not sure what it's doing today, weather wise, but it's looking icy, after a bit of melt yesterday afternoon.

Even the pigeons on the trees at the bottom of our garden were looking a bit chilly. Welcome to winter!
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and wintery scene, love the pigeons.
December 9th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Disappointing but wise not to drive Issi...
Great shot of those pigeons silhouetted on the snowy branch.
December 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Poor pigeons they must be so cold. It must have been disappointing to miss your lunch in Aberdeen but best to be safe
December 9th, 2022  
