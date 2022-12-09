A sprinkling of snow

We finally got the snow which was being forecast for the north east of Scotland. Unfortunately on a very inconvenient day for me, as I was meant to be driving into Aberdeen for a charity lunch. It was so heavy in the morning that I decided to cancel my attendance at the lunch. Just not worth the risk.



So, I spent the day catching up with Xmas gifts, admin, clearing the paths around the house and driveway (again, hubby not able to ...). It's still dark out there, so not sure what it's doing today, weather wise, but it's looking icy, after a bit of melt yesterday afternoon.



Even the pigeons on the trees at the bottom of our garden were looking a bit chilly. Welcome to winter!