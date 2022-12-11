Previous
Next
He's home! by jamibann
Photo 3328

He's home!

He asked if we might go for a snowy walk whilst he was home. Yesterday was perfect for that. So, despite a list of other things needing done, we set off for Pannanich hill, thinking we might cross over to Cairn Vallich and do a circular walk of about 12km.

It started off with a light snow and no wind. By the time we got out of the trees it was snowing hard and the wind was picking up. By the time we got to the top of Pannanich hill (only 4km from our house, and a mere 600m of altitude) and started crossing over to Vallich, the wind was up, the snow was blowing and the drifts were thigh deep! We eventually turned back to retrace our steps (which had already been covered over). A sober reminder of how quickly things can change in winter.

It was a lovely, fun walk however, as we were close to home, and we could enjoy the adventure and capture some winter memories.

This was taken on the way back down the hill, just as we reached the shelter of the trees.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
911% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic photo and such a memorable walk!!! Enjoy the time with him around.
December 11th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Great outdoor portrait
December 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous portrait of your handsome son Issi! How wonderful that you were still able to go for a walk. Enjoy your family time, my daughter Katja arrives on Wednesday :-)
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise