He's home!

He asked if we might go for a snowy walk whilst he was home. Yesterday was perfect for that. So, despite a list of other things needing done, we set off for Pannanich hill, thinking we might cross over to Cairn Vallich and do a circular walk of about 12km.



It started off with a light snow and no wind. By the time we got out of the trees it was snowing hard and the wind was picking up. By the time we got to the top of Pannanich hill (only 4km from our house, and a mere 600m of altitude) and started crossing over to Vallich, the wind was up, the snow was blowing and the drifts were thigh deep! We eventually turned back to retrace our steps (which had already been covered over). A sober reminder of how quickly things can change in winter.



It was a lovely, fun walk however, as we were close to home, and we could enjoy the adventure and capture some winter memories.



This was taken on the way back down the hill, just as we reached the shelter of the trees.

