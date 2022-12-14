Previous
It's Behind You! by jamibann
It's Behind You!

Another shot from Monday's walk. We had great views over Mount Keen (the domed hill in this image, and one of our 'ticked' Munros) and also Lochnagar, further to the right of this image, and therefore not in view here. I'm just so glad we went on Monday, as I am currently missing out on sunny snowy walks due to other commitments.

Despite the weather, I went to see dad yesterday, which was a challenge as the car started playing up on my way over. I ended up just giving him a big hug and leaving immediately as I was petrified of the car breaking down and leaving me stranded at the side of the road in the freezing temperatures. We think it was a problem with the diesel/cold. But we'll need to give it a run near to home today to see if the problem persists. The sad, but funny thing is that when I phoned dad to tell him I'd got back home safely, he didn't remember me having been in, but he had been wondering where his new tube of toothpaste had come from. Bless him.

More snow last night, so another morning of clearing paths coming up and a golf club committee meeting this afternoon.
Dianne
What a spectacular image of your walk in the snow. Your dad must've thought the 'toothpaste fairy' had visited....
December 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Stunning view. Hey, you know if they've run out of Christmas trees at the weekend, you can come back out here and chop one of these down 🤣 my relatives in Finland do exactly that amazingly (on their land obvs!)
December 14th, 2022  
