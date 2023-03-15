WWM 2023, 17h47

Gratitude. I am grateful for many things in life. But I often find myself feeling grateful for this office space in my home, which is mine, all mine.



I also feel gratitude to Paula who has run this Worldwide Minute for 10 years now. I haven't participated in every one, but I have enjoyed every one I've participated in!



I messed up with the lighting, as I set the selfie up way before 17h47 and of course the light inside had changed by the time I took the photo! So, I converted it to it black and white as it looked better that way.