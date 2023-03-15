Previous
WWM 2023, 17h47 by jamibann
Photo 3422

WWM 2023, 17h47

Gratitude. I am grateful for many things in life. But I often find myself feeling grateful for this office space in my home, which is mine, all mine.

I also feel gratitude to Paula who has run this Worldwide Minute for 10 years now. I haven't participated in every one, but I have enjoyed every one I've participated in!

I messed up with the lighting, as I set the selfie up way before 17h47 and of course the light inside had changed by the time I took the photo! So, I converted it to it black and white as it looked better that way.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Issi Bannerman

julia ace
You did well.. I had intentions to do it but things got a bit busy.. I haven't seen any photo's from this neck of the woods, which is a shame..
March 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro I nearly got scuppered as hubby needed a gallon of petrol delivered to him on a job he's doing! Got back in time though!!!
March 15th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Oh no, I completely missed WWM this year. This is a cool capture
March 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice Issi, I completely missed WWM this year!
March 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
I missed it too, much too much occupying my mind atm. A lovely shot of you in your office space which I envy 🤗
March 15th, 2023  
