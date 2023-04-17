The Ospreys are back!

It wasn't too difficult for me to choose an image for today's post, as I went to my local osprey nest yesterday, knowing that the birds had arrived. As usual, as I drove past, I saw one on the nest. I parked up and did my usual stealthy walk up the side of the hill and positioned myself in my viewing spot. Again, as usual, the bird sitting on the edge of the nest sat a few moments then flew off. I knew he/she would be back, so stood ready and waiting. To my delight, not just one, but two came back. I spent a glorious hour in their company, mostly watching their interaction and their housekeeping antics. No eggs yet, I wouldn't think, as neither bird sat down low in the nest. That'll be yet to come. It's a great privilege to know of a nest so near to home, so accessible, and yet relatively unknown.



This is the fourth year I've been photographing them. I found out about the nest in 2020 and go back regularly every year now. Funnily enough my first osprey post of last year was on the 17th April too!