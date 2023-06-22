Sign up
Photo 3521
Loch Duich from The Five Sisters Ridge
I seem to have got a bit muddled with dates and have ended up with a gap, so am filling that with another shot from our walk over the Five Sisters Ridge on Thursday.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3729
photos
194
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
22nd June 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Omw, this view is just so amazing! What a wonderful spot to be, on top of the world!
June 24th, 2023
