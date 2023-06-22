Previous
Loch Duich from The Five Sisters Ridge by jamibann
Photo 3521

Loch Duich from The Five Sisters Ridge

I seem to have got a bit muddled with dates and have ended up with a gap, so am filling that with another shot from our walk over the Five Sisters Ridge on Thursday.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Omw, this view is just so amazing! What a wonderful spot to be, on top of the world!
June 24th, 2023  
