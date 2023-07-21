Previous
Striking a Pose in Glen Lyon by jamibann
Striking a Pose in Glen Lyon

Another lovely day yesterday completing our planned Munros for this particular trip. We moved across from Glen Lochay to Glen Lyon for the last two hills. This is taken on the edge of Loch An Damph, at the base of our first hill of the day. The second hill was at the other side of the Loch. We had all sorts of weather; sun, wind, rain, and we were both hot and cold intermittently. However, another super day finished off by a stop in Pitlochry for Fish and Chips and a further stop near Glen Shee for some Scottish Tablet from an honesty 'cake shop' we know of en route.

Now the wash is on (second load already) and it's back to normality again for a while. :-)
