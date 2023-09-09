Stonehaven Bay

I reluctantly accompanied hubby on a mackerel fishing trip yesterday morning as he wanted me to know exactly where his new fishing spot it, so that if he ever disappears, I'll know where to look! He was only half joking. Anyway, we set off yesterday morning at 7am and he fished and I photographed. He was right that I should know where he fishes, as it's a little bit tricky clambering over the cliffs to get to the spot! It was another beautiful day. He caught 16 mackerel, and so we were away by lunchtime. A very productive morning!



I stood and watched this little sailing boat which made me think about our daughter, now off the coast of Spain. We've been following the progress of the boat very closely, and it's doing quite well, but we had no news from her. I looked out to sea, wondering how she was getting on. Was she sea sick, was the suffering from lack of sleep, was she ok? In the evening we received a very short email from her. She's been sick, but seems to have recovered and they've had some rough moments, with some injuries to crew members, but they're all ok! They hope to arrive in Puerto Sherry on Monday.



