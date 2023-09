Mackerel coming in!

If you look closely, you can see two mackerel coming in here.



Update on the Qingdao : All the 6s! They are in 6th position with 6 points, after the 6-hour penalty was applied (for passing too close to Alderney on day 2 at 0355 hours). The whole fleet is now motoring towards Puerto Sherry as the Race Organisers called a halt to this section of the race at 1200 UTC yesterday, due to adverse headwinds and the desire to respect arrival dates in Spain. They should be in Spain by Monday afternoon.