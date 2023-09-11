Sign up
Previous
Photo 3602
A Family Affair
I thought this was so cute, and quite brave. They didn't venture too far from the coast, but still! Starting them young. I bet the kids loved it!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
3
1
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dawn
ace
A wonderful family photo and scene
September 11th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and that bird swimming along too - love it
September 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful it must have been for them, especially with a bird on the water too.
September 11th, 2023
